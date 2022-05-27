NEWS

Iran to take ‘punitive action’ against Greece over seizure of oil, Iranian TV reports

Iran to take ‘punitive action’ against Greece over seizure of oil, Iranian TV reports
The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, May 26. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Iran has decided to take “punitive action” against Greece over the seizure of Iranian oil off the Greek coast, the semi-official Nour News reported on Friday.

Nour News, which is close to a top Iranian state security body, did not say what kind of action Iran would take.

Earlier on Friday, Iran summoned the envoy of Switzerland, which represents US interests in Tehran, to protest against the US seizure of Iranian oil from a Russian-operated ship near Greece, the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by Iranian media. [Reuters]

US Energy
READ MORE
Tsunis: Greece can expand its role as an energy hub in electricity, LNG
NEWS

Tsunis: Greece can expand its role as an energy hub in electricity, LNG

Greek prime minister appoints special adviser for energy security
NEWS

Greek prime minister appoints special adviser for energy security

Pyatt: Alexandroupoli FSRU critical to southeast European security
NEWS

Pyatt: Alexandroupoli FSRU critical to southeast European security

Pyatt to become State Department’s point man on energy security
NEWS

Pyatt to become State Department’s point man on energy security

Pyatt: Greece prepared early for move away from Russian gas
NEWS

Pyatt: Greece prepared early for move away from Russian gas

EastMed not economically viable and will take too long, says Nuland
NEWS

EastMed not economically viable and will take too long, says Nuland