Annual Athens bike ride this Sunday

The 27th Athens Bicycle Ride will take place on Sunday, comprising two routes, both of which start and end at Syntagma Square.

Organized by Athens Municipality, the event caters for all ages. Participants must register online before Friday midnight.

The first ride, which is 15km long, starts 10 a.m. while the second, shorter ride is 5km long and starts at 11:15 a.m.

Anyone over the age of six can take part in the short ride, while participants in the longer one must be at least 15.

Traffic restrictions will be in force around Syntagma and the city center from 07:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.