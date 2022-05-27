Three injured in shop blast in central Athens

A man is being treated for burns in hospital following a possible gas cylinder explosion in a butchers and mini market in central Athens on Friday.

Two more people suffered slight injuries in the blast, which occurred on the busy Ioulianou Street shortly before 1 p.m.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the store, mainly in the basement but also on the ground floor.

Firefighters at the scene reported a strong smell of gas, suggesting that the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder.

Police are investigating the incident. [AMNA]