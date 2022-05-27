NEWS

City center fire in Thessaloniki brought under partial control

City center fire in Thessaloniki brought under partial control
[InTime News]

A fire in the building housing the Chamber of Industry in the center of the northern city of Thessaloniki has been partially brought under control, firefighters said on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 3 p.m.

Twelve vehicles of the fire service with forty firefighters attended the scene.

According to the fire brigade, 44 people were evacuated from the building. Among them were 30 students who were in an adjacent tutoring center. [AMNA]

Fire Thessaloniki
READ MORE
Firefighters from six European countries to be deployed to Greece
NEWS

Firefighters from six European countries to be deployed to Greece

Meth lab seen behind East Attica house fire
NEWS

Meth lab seen behind East Attica house fire

Fire service tackles two blazes in the same Evia region
NEWS

Fire service tackles two blazes in the same Evia region

Firefighters tackle wildfire on Geraneia mountains
NEWS

Firefighters tackle wildfire on Geraneia mountains

Jordan offers to station firefighting aircraft in Cyprus
NEWS

Jordan offers to station firefighting aircraft in Cyprus

Fire service tackling blazes in wooded areas
NEWS

Fire service tackling blazes in wooded areas