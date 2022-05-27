City center fire in Thessaloniki brought under partial control

A fire in the building housing the Chamber of Industry in the center of the northern city of Thessaloniki has been partially brought under control, firefighters said on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 3 p.m.

Twelve vehicles of the fire service with forty firefighters attended the scene.

According to the fire brigade, 44 people were evacuated from the building. Among them were 30 students who were in an adjacent tutoring center. [AMNA]