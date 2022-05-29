Racket at illegal elderly care home dismantled

Police in the northern Greek city of Serres announced on Saturday that they have put together a case file against seven people in connection with the operation of an illegal care home for the elderly.

More specifically, the case file implicates three people who operated the illegal nursing home, two doctors and two funeral home directors. A further six people have also been connected to the case.

Apart from operating without a license, police say the home covered up the death of two elderly female patients by trying to make out they were at the house of relatives when they died. It appears that they died because they were not receiving any medical care at the home, which hosted seniors with mobility problems.

The suspects face an array of charges, from running a criminal gang and narcotics violations to issuing and using false medical certificates.