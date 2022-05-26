Meth lab seen behind East Attica house fire

Police called in by the Fire Service to look into several suspicious findings at the scene of a house fire in the East Attica town of Markopoulo on Wednesday night suspect the property may have been used as meth lab.

Two men aged 28 and 31 were injured in the blaze and are in hospital being treated for severe burns to their hands and other parts of their bodies.

According to the Fire Service, the blaze in the single-story house near Vravronos Avenue was caused by an explosion, possibly from a cooking gas canister.

Other paraphernalia found in the house indicates that the two men may have been in the process of “cooking” the illegal drug when the blast occurred.

According to the Associated Press, the ingredients used to produce methamphetamine include volatile substances like lye, anhydrous ammonia and ether. “When these ingredients ignite, they can produce a fireball that consumes everything and everybody around it,” the AP says.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspects will be questioned once police are given the all-clear from their doctors.