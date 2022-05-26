NEWS

Missing boy (6) taken to Norway, police say

Missing boy (6) taken to Norway, police say

A 6-year-old boy reported missing in Athens on Sunday was taken to Norway by two men, police said on Thursday.

“As shown by the investigation, the minor seems to have flown out of Greece with an intra-Schengen flight in the early hours of Wednesday, May 25, accompanied by two non-Greek men,” a police statement said.

The child has been missing since Sunday, when it was reported by his mother. According to her statement, a relative had called her that an unidentified, masked man had entered her house, took the child, and left using a car that had been waiting outside.

All available measures, including sending out an Amber Alert Hellas, were pursued by the investigating officers according to the statement.  

