Greece offers condolences over Texas school shooting

Greece has offered its condolences to the relatives of the victims of the Texas school shooting, the worst school massacre in the United States for nearly a decade.

“Devastated by the news of the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of so many children,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet Wednesday.

“In this hour of grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and our deepest sympathies to the people and the government of the USA,” it said.

Nineteen young children and two adults died after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, before he was killed by law enforcement, officials said.

