A Turkish UAV flew over the uninhabited islet of Kandelioussa, west of the Dodecanese island of Nisyros, at 10.14 a.m. on Monday, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said in a statement.

The drone, which was flying at an altitude of 19,000 feet, was identified and intercepted in line with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.