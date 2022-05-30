Defense Ministry sources warn of ‘hybrid-type threats’ this summer

Greece may face “hybrid-type threats” this summer aiming to destabilize the country internally, Defense Ministry sources told reporters in Parliament on Monday.

The threats would possibly be played out on the islands and on the country’s northeastern border with Turkey along the River Evros, the sources said.

“This summer we may have hybrid-type threats on the islands and at the border in Evros, aiming at internal destabilization,” the unnamed sources stated.

The same sources added that the threats may not come exclusively from the east.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would raise the issue of the escalating Turkish provocations against Greece “as a factor of destabilization in the eastern Mediterranean region,” as he arrived at an EU summit in Brussels on Monday.

“Greece is facing these challenges with confidence and determination. We are a country that has international law on its side, we have strong allies and of course we have invested even more in our deterrence, so that we do not allow anyone to challenge our sovereignty and sovereign rights,” he told journalists.