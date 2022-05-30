Dendias, Blinken discuss captured Greek tankers, Turkey

The seizure of two Greek tankers by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards last Friday, the rising tensions with Turkey were the focus of a call between the Greek minister and his US counterpart Anthony Blinken.

The two vessels were seized shortly after Tehran warned it would take “punitive action” against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.

Dendias also informed Blinken about his planned visit to the Western Balkans in the coming days, starting from Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday, for meetings with the country’s political leadership.