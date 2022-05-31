Raving man wielding shotgun arrested outside Parliament

A raving, half-naked man wielding a shotgun was arrested in front of Parliament in downtown Athens after threatening to open fire against members of the police and the Presidential Guard in the early hours of Tuesday.

Carrying a banner reading “King Minos – Coup,” the unnamed man turned up in front of Parliament at around 3 a.m. and started shouting incoherently and waving a shotgun.

He was immediately surrounded by police, who also cordoned off the area to motor and foot traffic while they tried to calm the man down, disarm him and place him under arrest.

According to reports, the man did not appear to have any specific claims and could not provide an explanation for his actions. He also threatened to kill himself at one point during the negotiations for his surrender.

The entire incident lasted for around 90 minutes.