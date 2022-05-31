NEWS

Man with rifle nabbed outside Greek parliament, no one hurt

Man with rifle nabbed outside Greek parliament, no one hurt

Police in Greece have arrested a 37-year-old man carrying a hunting rifle in front of the country’s parliament building, after a brief standoff with members of a police tactical unit.

An officer from the greater Athens police department told the Associated Press that the pre-dawn incident Tuesday lasted a little over an hour, and that no one was injured.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity pending an official announcement, said police negotiators were involved in the incident and that traffic around the parliament building had been re-directed shortly before the man was apprehended.

The suspect, who was detained for questioning, was not named in accordance with Greek law and was identified only as a 37-year-old Greek man. State-run television said the man sat on a mat in front of a parliament guard post before tactical unit officers moved in.

It was the second security incident at parliament in the last seven months.

Last October, a 58-year-old man was arrested after driving a pickup truck onto a sidewalk in front of parliament. Police removed a heating gas canister and an empty gasoline container from the truck. [AP]

Crime
READ MORE
Raving man wielding shotgun arrested outside Parliament
NEWS

Raving man wielding shotgun arrested outside Parliament

Early morning clashes on Thessaloniki University campus
NEWS

Early morning clashes on Thessaloniki University campus

Racket at illegal elderly care home dismantled
NEWS

Racket at illegal elderly care home dismantled

Wheat, corn import racket dismantled 
NEWS

Wheat, corn import racket dismantled 

Shopkeeper stabbed in eastern Attica
NEWS

Shopkeeper stabbed in eastern Attica

Missing boy, 6, taken to Norway, police say
NEWS

Missing boy, 6, taken to Norway, police say