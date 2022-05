A man was arrested in the wider area of Iraklio, Crete, on Tuesday for possession of cannabis local police said.

The arrest was made after a raid at his home and an adjacent area revealed 610 grams of cannabis and four cannabis seedlings up to 170cm tall in an equal number of pots.

The preliminary investigation is being carried out by the Phaistos Police Department while the man is facing charges of violating laws on drug possession.