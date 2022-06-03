Attica waste management well below par, survey finds

There is a lack of proper management and not enough information regarding waste management in Attica and recycling.

More specifically, 81% of respondents in a survey by Metron Analysis on behalf of ESDNA, a local government body responsible for waste management, recycling and composting, believe that the recycling of waste is not done properly. Indicatively, only one in three people knows what kind of garbage should end up in the brown bin. One in four think that “non-recyclable waste” goes in the green bin, with 38% saying it is for “general rubbish.”

Moreover, 73% consider the issue of cleanliness and garbage “very serious” or “quite serious,” while 68% opined that, compared to the rest of Europe, Greece is far behind in terms of management. The situation with the landfills in Attica is shameful for 76%, with 63% saying there is a lot of rubbish in their area and 79% think the management system needs to change.