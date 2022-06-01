NEWS

Peloponnese vulnerable to climate change impact

[Dimitris Kapandais/INTIME NEWS]

The Peloponnese will be vulnerable to the effects of rising temperatures, declining rainfall and increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather conditions in the coming decades, according to a study by the Research Center for Atmospheric Physics and Climatology of the Academy of Athens in collaboration with local authorities. 

The study lists conditions such as heat waves, droughts, excessive rainfall and days with an extreme risk of forest fires – all the result of climate change. 

The study also highlights the future risk of desertification, particularly in eastern parts of the Peloponnese heading in the mid-21st century. It further references the overall effects of climate change on the environment and key sectors of the economy, on water resources and biodiversity, population health, agriculture and livestock, tourism, energy demand and industry. 

