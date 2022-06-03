Quality seas make Greece ideal swimming destination

The quality of Greece’s bathing waters remains excellent, according to the annual report of the European Environment Agency.

More specifically, this year’s Bathing Water Quality in Europe report, published annually by the European Environment Agency, showed that 95.8% of Greek waters are in prime condition.

Greece was third in the relevant list behind Austria (for its lakes) and Malta. Both have far less sampling points than Greece. Poland and Slovakia were at the bottom of the list.

The report is published annually by the European Environment Agency, and is based on 21,551 samples from all EU countries, Albania and Switzerland.

The control of bathing water quality stems from an EU directive of 2006. The aim of the directive was for all of the EU’s bathing waters to have at least sufficient quality status by 2015, a goal that has been achieved in 95.2% of cases.