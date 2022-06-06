Head of Greek navy oversees construction of Belharra frigate

Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff Stylianos Petrakis was briefed on the progress of the construction of the first French-made FDI HN or Belharra-class frigate during a recent four-day visit to France, the Hellenic Navy said in a press release Monday.

Last September, the Greek government agreed to buy three frigates with an option for a fourth for about 3 billion euros.

Petrakis, who traveled to France following an invitation from French Navy Chief Admiral Pierre Vandier, visited the premises of French defense group Thales, where he was informed about the radar and communication systems which will be integrated with the warship’s combat system.

He also visited the facilities of missile maker MBDA, which will provide the weapons systems for the new frigates as well as additional weaponry for units of the Hellenic Navy.

The head of the Greek navy finally visited the Lorient shipyard, where he met with Naval Group Development Senior Executive Vice President Alain Guillou and oversaw progress on building the Greek frigate.