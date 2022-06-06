NEWS

Head of Greek navy oversees construction of Belharra frigate

Head of Greek navy oversees construction of Belharra frigate
[Hellenic Navy]

Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff Stylianos Petrakis was briefed on the progress of the construction of the first French-made FDI HN or Belharra-class frigate during a recent four-day visit to France, the Hellenic Navy said in a press release Monday.

Last September, the Greek government agreed to buy three frigates with an option for a fourth for about 3 billion euros.

Petrakis, who traveled to France following an invitation from French Navy Chief Admiral Pierre Vandier, visited the premises of French defense group Thales, where he was informed about the radar and communication systems which will be integrated with the warship’s combat system.

He also visited the facilities of missile maker MBDA, which will provide the weapons systems for the new frigates as well as additional weaponry for units of the Hellenic Navy.

The head of the Greek navy finally visited the Lorient shipyard, where he met with Naval Group Development Senior Executive Vice President Alain Guillou and oversaw progress on building the Greek frigate.

head-of-greek-navy-oversees-construction-of-belharra-frigate0

Defense
READ MORE
Turkish UAV flies over Greek islet
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over Greek islet

Man arrested after ramming truck on Araxos Air Base entrance 
NEWS

Man arrested after ramming truck on Araxos Air Base entrance 

Greece bracing for all possible scenarios
NEWS

Greece bracing for all possible scenarios

Greek defense alliances ‘make sense,’ says former defense minister
NEWS

Greek defense alliances ‘make sense,’ says former defense minister

Panagiotopoulos: Turkey realizes heavy cost to military engagement with Greece
NEWS

Panagiotopoulos: Turkey realizes heavy cost to military engagement with Greece

Main opposition calls on gov’t to brief MPs on German tank deal
NEWS

Main opposition calls on gov’t to brief MPs on German tank deal