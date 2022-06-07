West Attica factory fire contained; impact being assessed

The Attica Regional Authority on Tuesday was collecting atmospheric data from across the Greek capital to assess the impact on air quality of a large fire at a plastics plant in Aspropyrgos, west of the capital.

The blaze that started on Monday night had been largely contained by Tuesday morning, but not before it spewed large quantities of toxic smoke into the atmosphere.

According to the Fire Service, the blaze spread across an area of roughly 4,000 square meters, across the business’ forecourt and warehouses. It is believed that it may have been sparked by lighting during Monday night’s storm.

An emergency signal was sent to all cell phones in the broader vicinity of the fire by the Civil Protection Ministry on Monday night, warning citizens to avoid exposure to the smoke coming from the blaze and not venture outdoors unless necessary.