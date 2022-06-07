NEWS

German foreign minister postpones Athens visit due to Covid

[Michele Tantussi/Reuters]

Germany’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has cut short her visit to Pakistan and postponed planned visits to Athens and Ankara after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Baerbock was due in Athens on Thursday, followed by her trip to Turkey on Friday.

According to a statement by German foreign ministry spokesperson Christopher Burger in Islamabad, Baerbock took a test, which came out positive, after realising that she had lost her sense of taste and smell during an official lunch.

One of her family members had tested positive for the virus at the weekend but there had been minimal contact between them. According to DW, a rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative.

[AMNA]

