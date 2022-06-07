Court affirms convictions of Afghani youths for Moria fire, reduces sentences

A juvenile appeals court in Lesvos on Tuesday reduced the sentences of two Afghani youths who were jailed for setting a fire that destroyed the Reception and Identification Center of Moria on the island in September 2020.

The two were initially tried at a juvenile court and sentenced to five years each. At the appeal, judges reduced their sentences by a year citing their good behavior while in jail.

They are expected to be able to apply for release after having served a third of their sentence.

In a seperate trial at the Athens Juvenile Court of Appeal, which was deciding on a petition for the two teenagers’ provisional release from prison, ruled in favor of one of the applicants.

[AMNA]