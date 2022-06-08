NEWS

Border police arrest 5 alleged human traffickers

Border police arrest 5 alleged human traffickers

Police said Wednesday that five alleged human traffickers were arrested in the last two days and at least 20 migrants were prevented from entering the country from the border with Turkey.

Three of the alleged traffickers were arrested on the Alexandroupoli national highway. The car they were travelling in also contained three migrants who had entered Greece illegally.

In the second incident, border police arrested two suspected traffickers near the Evros River as they were transporting three migrants on a dingy. In the same incident, the crossing of another 20 migrants from the Turkish side was prevented.

All the alleged human traffickers are non-nationals, with the exception of one Greek. [AMNA]

Migration
READ MORE
Plan to foil mass migrant entry from Turkey
NEWS

Plan to foil mass migrant entry from Turkey

Court affirms convictions of Afghani youths for Moria fire, reduces sentences
NEWS

Court affirms convictions of Afghani youths for Moria fire, reduces sentences

Citizenship delays for children of immigrants
NEWS

Citizenship delays for children of immigrants

Greece bracing for all possible scenarios
NEWS

Greece bracing for all possible scenarios

Two killed as Greek police chase stolen car carrying migrants
NEWS

Two killed as Greek police chase stolen car carrying migrants

Cypriot minister: Europe’s south expects over 150,000 migrant arrivals this year
NEWS

Cypriot minister: Europe’s south expects over 150,000 migrant arrivals this year