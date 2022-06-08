Border police arrest 5 alleged human traffickers

Police said Wednesday that five alleged human traffickers were arrested in the last two days and at least 20 migrants were prevented from entering the country from the border with Turkey.

Three of the alleged traffickers were arrested on the Alexandroupoli national highway. The car they were travelling in also contained three migrants who had entered Greece illegally.

In the second incident, border police arrested two suspected traffickers near the Evros River as they were transporting three migrants on a dingy. In the same incident, the crossing of another 20 migrants from the Turkish side was prevented.

All the alleged human traffickers are non-nationals, with the exception of one Greek. [AMNA]