New Covid-19-related deaths drop to nine

Medical staff members treat patients inside the Covid-19 ward at the Interior Ministry Hospital in Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 8, 2021. [Reuters/Kacper Pempel]

Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday said it had registered nine deaths and 4,500 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This is a drop from Wednesday’s 13 fatalities and a small rise from yesterday’s 4,496 new cases.

A total of 3,487,775 people have been officially infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic and 29,976 have died.

Health authorities said there were currently 111 intubated patients in hospitals, four less than a day ago.