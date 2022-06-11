PM to meet with Cypriot President on Friday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to meet with the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Friday in Nicosia.

The two men are expected to discuss recent Turkish escalations, including in Varosha, as well as the revisionist stance that Turkey continues to hold in negotiations on the issue of Cyprus. They will also discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and its fallout.

Other topics include the issue of migration, energy, and other areas of common interest.