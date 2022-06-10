Authorities probing visa scam at Greek embassy in Asia

A disciplinary investigation is being carried out into employees at a Greek embassy in a large Asian country, including the ambassador, who has already moved from his post and returned to Greece.

According to indications, the ambassador and several other employees at the embassy were involved in fraud concerning consular visas, which they issued to citizens of the Asian country who wanted to travel to Greece.

The investigation is being conducted under the auspices of the Greek Foreign Ministry, with the assistance of senior-ranking officials of the Hellenic Police who traveled to the Asian country for this purpose.

Kathimerini understands the members of the Greek diplomatic mission accepted the requests of the citizens of the country in question for the issuance of consular visas in order to visit Greece, but in practice only those that paid a fee received them.

Thousands of passports were reportedly found on the premises of the Greek diplomatic mission, belonging to people who had applied for a consular visa, but whose requests remain pending.