Report seeks charges against three prosecutors, ex-minister over Novartis affair

Former deputy justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos and three prosecutors should be tried by a special tribunal in connection with the handling of the Novartis affair, a deputy prosecutor recommended in a report on Tuesday.

In her recommendations to the Judicial Council, Eleni Metsovitou-Fourli argued that there is evidence to suggest that the former minister and the three judicial officials abused their power and acted in way that supports charges of collusion.

The three judicial officials in question are Eleni Touloupaki – the prosecutor who compiled the case file on 10 prominent politicians accused by protected witnesses of taking bribes from the pharmaceutical giant in exchange for preferential treatment – and two of her associates.