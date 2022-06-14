NEWS

New Covid infections jump to 8,083

[InTime News]

Greek health authorities announced a jump in new coronavirus cases for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Tuesday to 8,083, from 3,682 on Sunday – the last day when data was released.

The National Public Health Agency also recorded 12 deaths, four more than the previous count, and said there are also 109 patients on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,508,610 confirmed coronavirus cases, along with 30,033 fatalities, 95.6% of which concerned people with a serious underlying illness and/or aged over 70.

Coronavirus
