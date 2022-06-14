NEWS

North Macedonia: Police seize some 16,000 cannabis plants

North Macedonia: Police seize some 16,000 cannabis plants
[File photo]

Police in North Macedonia uprooted thousands of cannabis plants illegally cultivated near a village, authorities said Tuesday, adding the marijuana that could have been harvested from them had a street value of about 5 million euros.

A police statement said it was one of the largest seizures of its kind in North Macedonia since the country declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Three men were arrested in connection with the raid. Identified only as N.S., 56, A.N., 37, and M.S., 36, if tried and convicted they face minimum five-year prison sentences.

The arrests followed raids Monday in the village of Karbinci, about 100 kilometers southeast of the capital, Skopje. Police uprooted some 16,000 plants. [AP]

North Macedonia Crime
READ MORE
North Macedonia: 4 charged for torturing fellow migrants
NEWS

North Macedonia: 4 charged for torturing fellow migrants

North Macedonia holds 8 for antiquities smuggling, illegal digs
NEWS

North Macedonia holds 8 for antiquities smuggling, illegal digs

Thessaloniki man sentenced to 16 years for raping stepdaughter
NEWS

Thessaloniki man sentenced to 16 years for raping stepdaughter

Former minister to appear before special court over TV licenses
NEWS

Former minister to appear before special court over TV licenses

Journalist’s home attacked with gas canister bomb
NEWS

Journalist’s home attacked with gas canister bomb

Cretan contractor handed suspended sentence for beating foreign worker
NEWS

Cretan contractor handed suspended sentence for beating foreign worker