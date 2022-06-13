NEWS

Cretan contractor handed suspended sentence for beating foreign worker

[InTime News]

A Cretan court on Monday sentenced a contractor to 25 years’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, for violently assaulting a foreign worker who had requested his wages.

The court in Hania gave the 47-year-old employer until noon Tuesday to pay the 23-year-old worker 270 euros that the latter said he is owed in wages.

The court also ordered the defendant not to come within 50 meters of his victim.

Last week in the town of Kissamos, the contractor bet the foreign worker with a chain when he had asked to be paid for work done.

