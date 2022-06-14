NEWS

Former minister to appear before special court over TV licenses

Former minister to appear before special court over TV licenses
[InTime News]

Ex-minister Nikos Pappas will be summoned to appear before a special court that will be convened in the fall over the handling of a 2016 television license tender under the former SYRIZA-led government, the Supreme Court’s Judicial Council decided on Tuesday.

Pappas, who served as minister of digital policy, telecommunications and media from November 2016 to July 2019, will have to answer to charges of dereliction of duty before a panel of judges from the Supreme Court and the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court.

A businessman, Christos Kalogritsas, will also be receiving a summons over claims that he received encouragement from Pappas to take part in the tender for the licenses, as the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks coalition wanted to endorse a pro-government broadcaster that it could influence.

The ex-minister’s immunity from prosecution was lifted by lawmakers in the wake of accusations made by Kalogritsas indicating that Pappas had arranged for him to receive from a large corporation the 3 million euros needed as a downpayment to put himself in the running for a license.

The businessman told the inquiry into the tender that he was willing to face criminal charges if it meant clearing his name and restoring his reputation.
Pappas has denied all charges.

Politics Crime
READ MORE
Taped extortion attempt ignites political storm
NEWS

Taped extortion attempt ignites political storm

PM to host meeting on fan violence on Monday
NEWS

PM to host meeting on fan violence on Monday

Albanian ex-interior minister jailed for assisting drug trafficking
NEWS

Albanian ex-interior minister jailed for assisting drug trafficking

Culture Ministry repeals decision on Delos donation
NEWS

Culture Ministry repeals decision on Delos donation

SYRIZA MP condemns attack against high school principal 
NEWS

SYRIZA MP condemns attack against high school principal 

Action plan seeks to put an end to child abuse
NEWS

Action plan seeks to put an end to child abuse