US renews call for ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ in Aegean

Defusing the mounting tension between Greece and Turkey was among the issues discussed by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Tuesday, the White House has been quoted as saying.

According to reports on Thursday, “the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve disagreements in the Aegean” was among the issues discussed by the pair at a meeting of senior officials from Germany, the United States, Britain, France and Turkey in Berlin of a NATO summit at the end of the month.

The meeting was reportedly convened to address Turkey’s objections to the induction of Sweden and Finland into the Alliance, as well as the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and in impact on grain exports.

