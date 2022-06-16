NEWS

Evangelos Venizelos hospitalized with Covid-19

Evangelos Venizelos, former deputy prime minister and former PASOK leader, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 on Thursday.

Venizelos was admitted to Sotiria Hospital in Athens on Thursday morning after doctors deemed that he required treatment. According to information available to Kathimerini, this was a precautionary move by the medical team and Venizelos is not being treated in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. According to the same information, Venizelos is in good condition.

Venizelos posted positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

