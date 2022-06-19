East Attica enlists drone for fire protection

The East Attica municipal authority of Rafina-Pikermi – which was among the areas badly affected by the devastating wildfires of the summer of 2018 – is enlisting the help of a drone to ensure that residents are complying with fire-prevention directives.

Starting on Monday, the unmanned aerial vehicle will be flying over the area, relaying footage that will allow the municipal authority to identify gardens and land plots that have not been cleared of underbrush and other materials that can spark or stoke a wildfire.