NEWS

East Attica enlists drone for fire protection

East Attica enlists drone for fire protection

The East Attica municipal authority of Rafina-Pikermi – which was among the areas badly affected by the devastating wildfires of the summer of 2018 – is enlisting the help of a drone to ensure that residents are complying with fire-prevention directives.

Starting on Monday, the unmanned aerial vehicle will be flying over the area, relaying footage that will allow the municipal authority to identify gardens and land plots that have not been cleared of underbrush and other materials that can spark or stoke a wildfire.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire burns on Evia; village evacuated
NEWS

Fire burns on Evia; village evacuated

Vehicles destroyed in arson attack on Athens car dealership
NEWS

Vehicles destroyed in arson attack on Athens car dealership

Fire breaks out in southern Athens suburb
NEWS

Fire breaks out in southern Athens suburb

Fire breaks out at Eleonas refugee camp
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Eleonas refugee camp

Fire breaks out in Aspropyrgos
NEWS

Fire breaks out in Aspropyrgos

Authorities to prescribe fighting fire with fire
NEWS

Authorities to prescribe fighting fire with fire