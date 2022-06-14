NEWS

Authorities to prescribe fighting fire with fire

Authorities to prescribe fighting fire with fire
[Shutterstock]

Plans to allow emergency crews to conduct prescribed burns to slow wildfires and moderate fire behavior are in the cards.

A decision on the conditions and parameters under which such operations can be authorized is expected to be signed by the civil protection and environment ministers next week. The final text was recently submitted for approval to the general secretary for civil protection, Vassilis Papageorgiou, and Fire Service Chief Alexis Rapanos.

The plan prescribes the employment of two different techniques: A backfire is a fire that is intentionally set in the path of an oncoming fire to stop it, while a burnout operation is defined as igniting fuel within the established containment lines.

The operations are to be carried out by a new forest commando unit comprising 590 specially trained firefighters split into six divisions based in Elefsina, Thessaloniki, Iraklio, Lamia, Ioannina and Patra.

Fire
READ MORE
Stylianides signs MoU in Israel on civil protection
NEWS

Stylianides signs MoU in Israel on civil protection

Τhe alibi of inactivity
NEWS

Τhe alibi of inactivity

Fire in Athens seaside suburbs burnt 430 hectares, satellite images show
NEWS

Fire in Athens seaside suburbs burnt 430 hectares, satellite images show

Arson suspect jailed pending trial
NEWS

Arson suspect jailed pending trial

Season’s first large wildfire raises concerns
NEWS

Season’s first large wildfire raises concerns

West Attica factory fire contained; impact being assessed
NEWS

West Attica factory fire contained; impact being assessed