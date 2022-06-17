Vehicles destroyed in arson attack on Athens car dealership

Several cars were destroyed in a suspected arson attack at a car dealership in the Athens suburb of Paleo Faliro in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to public broadcaster ERT, unknown perpetrators set fire to a number of cars at the dealership, located on the ground floor of an apartment building, at around 1 a.m.

The fire soon threatened to spread to an apartment located on the first floor.

Ten firefighters in three tenders attended the scene.

Three cars outside the dealership were completely destroyed and other vehicles inside the premises may have been damaged.