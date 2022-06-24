NEWS

Man suspected of killing wife drives car off cliff

[Alexandros Vlachos/ANA]

A 53-year-old man wanted by police for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in their apartment in central Athens early Friday morning was injured when he drove his car off a cliff on the coastal Athens-Sounio road while trying to flee.

The suspect is said to have attacked his wife shortly after 1 a.m. and then left the apartment in the district of Koukaki, police sources said. The victim was found by the couple’s 24-year-old son in a pool of blood and called the police. 

Authorities said the man, who has been transferred to KAT hospital in north Athens, may have tried to commit suicide. There were no further details on the seriousness of his injuries.

Crime

