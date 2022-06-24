Rogue taxi driver nabbed for injuring police officers during check

A 66-year-old taxi driver in the town of Iraklio, Crete, was arrested early Friday morning after injuring two police officers who tried to stop him from picking up passengers outside the designated taxi stand.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. at the Nikos Kazantzakis Airport where three officers were conducting checks at the city’s airport taxi stand and saw the driver trying to pick up a tourist standing away from the queue. When they approached, the driver started shouting, pushed one away and got into the car to leave. One of the officers put her hand through the drivers’ window in an attempt to remove the car key from the ignition but the driver shut the window, injuring her arm.

He then started speeding up and hit the third officer on the left leg and waist.

The driver was arrested and is expected to appear before a prosecutor after in the day to face charges of causing dangerous bodily harm, resisting arrest, threatening officers, driving dangerously and trying to pick up passengers illegally.