Ferry hits sailboat off Oropos, passenger thrown into water

One man was thrown into the sea when the sailboat he was onboard was hit by a passenger ferry off the coast of Oropos, east Attica, on Friday morning.

The ferry was conducting the Oropos-Eretria route when, under unspecified circumstances, it crashed into a sailboat, throwing its captain off the vessel. Crew from the ferry picked up the man who was visibly shaken but not injured, according to state-run broadcaster ERT.

The man will be transferred to the hospital of Halkida as a precaution.