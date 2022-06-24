NEWS

Ferry hits sailboat off Oropos, passenger thrown into water

One man was thrown into the sea when the sailboat he was onboard was hit by a passenger ferry off the coast of Oropos, east Attica, on Friday morning. 

The ferry was conducting the Oropos-Eretria route when, under unspecified circumstances, it crashed into a sailboat, throwing its captain off the vessel. Crew from the ferry picked up the man who was visibly shaken but not injured, according to state-run broadcaster ERT.

The man will be transferred to the hospital of Halkida as a precaution.

Accident

