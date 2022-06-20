NEWS

Elderly man hurled off by jet blast on Skiathos

Elderly man hurled off by jet blast on Skiathos

A 79-year-old man suffered minor injuries on Sunday after being hit with a passenger airplane’s jet blast at a Greek island known for its close-up views of airplanes.

The man was standing outside the fenced area of ​​Skiathos airport in the northwest Aegean around 1 p.m. when he was thrown on the ground by the force of a plane’s turbines. He was transferred to the local health center where he was treated for scrapes and bruises.

Skiathos Alexandros Papadiamantis International Airport is known for its low landings. Despite prominent signage and warnings from the authorities for people to steer clear of the area around the airport runway, many tourists approach to take a picture or shoot a video of incoming aircraft.

