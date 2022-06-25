New Covid infections return above 12,000 mark

The number of new coronavirus infections topped 12,000 again on Saturday, after Greek health authorities reported 11,972 the previous day.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that it recorded eight virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours (five less than Friday), and 88 intubated patients in Intensive Care Units (from 86 the previous day).

The total number of confirmed Covid cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,607,580, with a total of 30,162 virus-related deaths over the same period.