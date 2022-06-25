Bus driver arrested for ordering 11-year-old off bus for not wearing mask
A bus driver is expected to be taken before a prosecutor on Saturday on suspicion of exposing a minor to danger after he ordered an 11-year-old passenger off his bus because the child was not wearing a mask.
Police arrested the driver on Friday in Oreokastro, outside Thessaloniki, after the child’s parents pressed a lawsuit.
Passengers on public transport in Greece are required to wear a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.