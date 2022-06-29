Biden and Erdogan discuss ‘importance of maintaining stability in Aegean’

US President Joe Biden discussed “the importance of maintaining stability in the Aegean” with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a White House statement issued after the meeting of the two leaders on the margins of the NATO summit in Madrid.

According to the White House briefing, Biden “welcomed Turkey’s conclusion of a trilateral agreement with Finland and Sweden that paved the way for Allies to invite them to join NATO” in the closed-door meeting.

“The leaders discussed their continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, as well as the importance of removing Russian obstacles to the export of Ukrainian grain,” the statement continued.

“They also talked about the importance of maintaining stability in the Aegean and Syria,” it said.

“President Biden reiterated his desire to maintain constructive bilateral relations, and the leaders agreed on the importance of continued close consultations between our governments,” the statement concluded.