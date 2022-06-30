Twenty-one in the dock over killer Mati wildfire

The Athens Appeals Council decided on Wednesday to refer to trial 21 of the 24 defendants accused in the deadly fire at Mati, East Attica that claimed the lives of 103 people in July 2018.

The judges sent the defendants, among them former Attica regional governor Rena Dourou, to the dock for misdemeanor offenses, in line with the appeal filed by appeals prosecutor Panagiotis Meidanis against the verdict issued by the plenary council. That verdict sought the upgrading of the charge against five former fire service officers to a felony charge – exposure to danger causing death.

Thus, according to the appeals council’s decision, 21 defendants are to be tried for the offenses of manslaughter and bodily harm through negligence through dereliction of duty.

Among them, apart from Dourou, is the man who caused the fire, regional mayors and officials, as well as civil protection, fire service and police officials.