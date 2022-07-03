Four police officers injured in violent clashes around Athens university campus

Four police officers were injured during violent clashes between riot police officers and unknown assailants near the campus of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to information available to Kathimerini, a group of approximately 50 people moved to attack the officers using Molotov cocktails and other items, injuring four. They also caused damages to surrounding buildings and vehicles, including a police car.

This is the second such attack in the last two days. There have been no reports of arrests.