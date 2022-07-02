NEWS

Thessaloniki judicial council acquits man of rape charge

Thessaloniki judicial council acquits man of rape charge
[Intime News]

A council of judges acquitted a 27-year-old man who was accused of raping a 24-year-old woman in the early hours of the New Year, in a luxury hotel room in Thessaloniki, after spiking her drink.

The council accepted a 60-page report of the First Instance Prosecutor, Kyriaki Kliaba, who called for the man’s acquittal, stating that the testimony of the alleged victim “constitutes fiction and unabashed lies.”

The report said the evidence, including witness statements, did not support the version of the events presented by the alleged victim, Georgia Bika. The forensic and toxicology tests conducted in Thessaloniki and Bern, and the collected urine samples did not find any drugs or other substances, while the amount of alcohol detected was minimal.

“She made up a story with herself as the heroine victim, embellishing it each time with the most gross lies, in order to give more credibility to the description of the events, presenting herself as a victim of rape by the accused and not only,” Kliaba said.

The judges also ordered the woman to pay the 27-year-old’s legal expenses.

The woman had claimed that she attended a party at the invitation of a friend, which was attended by a number of businesspeople. After an hour and a half, she decided to leave but felt too unwell to drive home and decided to book a room in the hotel. 

She said she remembered three men approaching her in an elevator but then passed out. The next morning, she awoke in a hotel room, in a state of undress, with men’s clothing in the room. She reported the rape to police on January 2. 

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Actor accused of rape is granted conditional release
NEWS

Actor accused of rape is granted conditional release

Prosecutor in Lignadis trial recommends guilty verdict for 3 rape charges
NEWS

Prosecutor in Lignadis trial recommends guilty verdict for 3 rape charges

Ex-cop convicted over 2008 teen killing to be released 
NEWS

Ex-cop convicted over 2008 teen killing to be released 

Court upholds Thessaloniki surgeon’s life sentence for patient’s death
NEWS

Court upholds Thessaloniki surgeon’s life sentence for patient’s death

Serbian vacationer held on war crimes warrant in Greece
NEWS

Serbian vacationer held on war crimes warrant in Greece

Director to testify in court Monday as witness testimonies conclude
NEWS

Director to testify in court Monday as witness testimonies conclude