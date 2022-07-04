Evacuation of seaside resort of Dilesi pondered as fire rages in neighboring Schimatari

Municipal authorities are calling for the precautionary evacuation of Dilesi, a seaside resort town in the region of Viotia north of the Greek capital, as firefighters battled a large blaze that broke out earlier on Monday in nearby Schimatari.

According to the Fire Service, four water-dumping airplanes and two helicopters have been thrown into the battle, which is being fought on the ground by 70 firefighters and 17 trucks.

The wildfire, which started in low-lying brush, appears to have spread west to Schimatari but also east to Tanagra, which is home to an important air force base, as strong winds stoked the flames.

Greece’s Fire Service has warned of a heightened fire hazard on Monday – as it did on Sunday – because of strong winds blowing in many parts of the country and high temperatures. It said that Attica, Viotia and the Eastern Aegean are particularly at risk.