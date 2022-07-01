NEWS

Viotia fire under control

[InTime News]

The strong response of the Hellenic Fire Service, that dispatched two aircraft and two helicopters, allowed for control of a fire burning near Oinofyta in Viotia. The fire broke out in a wooded area and is not threatening any homes, however there are strong winds exacerbating the efforts of those on the scene.

“The fire is totally under control after the helicopters intervened,” said Dimitris Dimitriou, the local head of Citizen Protection.

Apart from the aircraft and helicopters, there are a total of 37 firefighters and 14 vehicles on scene. Firefighters from across central Greece and Attica are arriving to assist in the efforts.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, including the possibility that it is the result of human negligence.

Fire

