Two Brits arrested for beating up Pakistani man in Zakynthos

Two British nationals were arrested early Wednesday morning for the beating of a Pakistani man in the popular tourist resort town of Laganas, on the Greek island of Zakynthos, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight when a group of British tourists, most of whom were drunk, attacked and started beating a 41-year-old Pakistani man outside a bar, the report said. The victim suffered serious head injuries and had to be transported to hospital where he remains. The motives of the attack were not yet known.

Officers who were called at the scene detained two suspects who are now facing possible charges of causing dangerous bodily harm with complicity. Both will appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.

This new violent incident took place near the same area where another tourist, 22-year-old American college graduate Bakari Henderson from Texas, was beaten to death in July 2017, ERT said.