Six suspects in widespread electronic racket identified

Police in Alexandroupoli, northern Greece, have identified six suspects in an electronic fraud ring that is believed to have fleeced dozens of individuals and businesses of more than 120,000 euros.

According to a police announcement on Tuesday, the suspects have been linked to 185 cases of fraud following a months long investigation by Alexandroupoli’s security division.

The gang is thought to have been active between 2020 and 2021, surreptitiously gleaning the banking or bank card codes from their unsuspecting owners and using them to purchase expensive electronic equipment, which the suspects then sold for a profit. In some cases, they allegedly used those profits to make a few legitimate purchases to hide the money trail.

Apart from forgery and fraud, the six suspects – identified only as Greek nationals – also face charges of racketeering, hacking into electronic systems and money laundering.

Searches of properties linked to the suspects turned up several electronic devices – some of which have been returned to their owners and others of which have been sent for analysis – as well as 2,450 euros in cash.