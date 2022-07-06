Four arrested for defrauding citizens in property scam
Four people had been arrested by Wednesday afternoon in an ongoing police operation to smash a criminal ring that was defrauding victims by pretending to help them find properties they could use for commercial gain.
The Hellenic Police (ELAS) was carrying out searches in houses and stores in Attica and beyond, the authoity said. No further details were offered but ELAS added that it would present more information after the completion of the operation.